Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Takes $914,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $285.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.26. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $308.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $545,074.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total value of $204,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,568.91. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 132,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,030,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Fox Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

