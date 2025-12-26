11,667 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 5.9%

INDA stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.