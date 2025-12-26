iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Acquired by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IWP stock opened at $139.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $140.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.