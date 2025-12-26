Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Takes Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cameco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $93.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.87 and a beta of 1.07. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 27.0%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.