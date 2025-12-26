Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $98,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $62.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

