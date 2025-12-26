Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Shares Up 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) rose 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 563,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 159,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Up 18.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$31.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.60.

About Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

