PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 18.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.92.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $176.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.27. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. PTC had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,958.19. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,512.04. The trade was a 80.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,277 shares of company stock worth $10,624,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

