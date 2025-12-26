iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $67.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- $100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
- Washington prepares for war
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.