iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $67.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.