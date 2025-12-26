World Investment Advisors Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $766.32 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $806.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $761.13 and its 200 day moving average is $718.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

