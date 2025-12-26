World Investment Advisors Buys 1,552 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of World Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $347.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Home Depot from $414.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.10.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

