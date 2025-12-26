Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $101.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.84.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

