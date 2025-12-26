Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Acquires 40,222 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.97 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

