Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 20.1% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0%

Chevron stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.70. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

