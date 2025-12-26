Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Makes New $15.71 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,713,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

