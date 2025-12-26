World Investment Advisors Acquires 20,443 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.9686 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

