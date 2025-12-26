Short Interest in Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Drops By 85.2%

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,996 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the November 30th total of 40,541 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKZHF opened at $45.48 on Friday. Santander Bank Polska has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.48.

Get Santander Bank Polska alerts:

Santander Bank Polska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Santander Bank Polska SA is one of Poland’s leading banks, offering a full range of financial services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The bank traces its origins to the 2001 merger of Bank Zachodni and Wielkopolski Bank Rozwoju, and it became part of the global Santander Group in 2011. Headquartered in Warsaw, Santander Bank Polska operates an extensive network of branches and digital platforms throughout the country.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking, corporate banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.