InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 10,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 31,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.70% of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

