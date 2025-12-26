BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DMB) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 30,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 66,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.6%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: DMB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities financing public-purpose infrastructure projects.

The Fund generally invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade, tax-exempt bonds issued to support infrastructure initiatives such as transportation, water and sewer systems, public power, education facilities and other civic projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.