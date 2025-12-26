Short Interest in Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Rises By 200.0%

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 450 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 150 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Aumann Stock Performance

AUUMF opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Aumann has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

About Aumann

Aumann AG is a Germany-based technology group specializing in the design and manufacture of automated production systems for the automotive sector, with a particular focus on e-mobility. The company develops machines and assembly lines for stator and rotor production, battery cell and module assembly, and complete powertrain assembly. Its solutions cover coil winding, testing, connection technology, and end-of-line testing, enabling high-volume, precision manufacturing for next-generation electric vehicles.

In addition to core machinery, Aumann offers turnkey production solutions, including engineering, project management and after-sales services such as maintenance, training and process optimization.

