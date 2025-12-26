Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Grows By 182.2%

Blue Dolphin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,771 shares, a growth of 182.2% from the November 30th total of 5,589 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,958 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Blue Dolphin Energy Trading Down 3.2%

BDCO opened at $1.36 on Friday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company (OTCMKTS: BDCO) is an independent energy and marine transportation company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. The firm focuses on the ownership, development and operation of refined petroleum product terminals and related infrastructure along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Its primary asset is a deepwater dock and storage terminal situated at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, which supports the loading and unloading of a variety of refined hydrocarbon products.

The company’s Port Fourchon facility features multiple above-ground storage tanks and a dedicated dock capable of accommodating oceangoing vessels, barges and offshore supply ships.

