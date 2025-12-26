Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 88,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 64,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 price objective on Eskay Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.21.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

Eskay Mining Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$50.37 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.