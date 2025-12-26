Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 149.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.55.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $153.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $187.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

