Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total transaction of $676,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,050. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $500.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.98 and its 200-day moving average is $496.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.