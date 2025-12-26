Teck Resources Ltd $TECK Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 880,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 557,470 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 951,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,150,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 41,739 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Natl Bk Canada lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

