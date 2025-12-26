WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (GDE) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on December 30th

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (BATS:GDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1423 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund Stock Up 34.0%

Shares of WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.00. WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund by 47.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

About WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund

The WisdomTree Efficient Gold Plus Equity Strategy Fund (GDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide leveraged exposure, in approximately equal proportion, to US-listed gold futures and US large-cap equities. GDE was launched on Mar 17, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

