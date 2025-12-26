Scott Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 734,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 250,994 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 833,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,743,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 235,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

