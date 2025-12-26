WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (QSIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QSIG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1898 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This is a 5.4% increase from WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of QSIG opened at $49.12 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $49.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

About WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Fund (QSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of investment grade, short-term, US bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental company and bond risk characteristics. QSIG was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is issued by WisdomTree.

