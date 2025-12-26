WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (QSIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QSIG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1898 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This is a 5.4% increase from WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of QSIG opened at $49.12 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $49.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.
About WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- $100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
- Washington prepares for war
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.