Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB is Stonekeep Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stonekeep Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,716,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,094,000 after buying an additional 57,964 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $26.58 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

