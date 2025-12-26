Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Up 22.7% – Time to Buy?

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 480,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 158,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration Trading Up 18.2%

The company has a market cap of C$31.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

About Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

