Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $784,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,284,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $182.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $166.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $202.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

