Stonekeep Investments LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $634.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $623.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $635.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

