iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,982 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the November 30th total of 53,524 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,152 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $81.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $83.76.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

