2,047 Shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Acquired by Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,170,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,973,000 after buying an additional 121,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,874,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,075,000 after acquiring an additional 105,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,948,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,160,000 after purchasing an additional 838,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $299.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.11. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $308.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

