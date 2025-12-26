MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Heico Corporation $HEI

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in Heico by 36.8% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Heico in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Heico by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $370.00 price target on Heico and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $371.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heico from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heico has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.07.

Insider Activity

In other Heico news, Director Thomas M. Culligan purchased 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,547.90. The trade was a 6.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,896.68. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933 over the last ninety days. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heico Stock Up 0.1%

Heico stock opened at $338.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Heico had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Heico’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Heico Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company’s offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

