Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179,596 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 851.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 187,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148,984 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 349,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,133,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,298,000 after purchasing an additional 119,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $140.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $143.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

