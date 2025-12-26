Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock $BLK

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 10,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,088.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,075.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,093.54. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,316.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total transaction of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,346.42. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.