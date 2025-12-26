Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $450,000 in RTX Corporation $RTX

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 25.4% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.4% in the third quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in RTX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.18.

RTX Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE RTX opened at $186.09 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

