MBL Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up 3.6% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.77% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $40,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 138,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 934.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

