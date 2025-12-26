Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.2 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 0.99. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $212.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.54.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $86.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.31, for a total transaction of $339,711.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,085.66. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $91,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,656.64. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,205 shares of company stock worth $604,187 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,656.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.

