V2 Financial group LLC Buys Shares of 21,697 Intel Corporation $INTC

V2 Financial group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 25,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,611.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.