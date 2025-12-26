Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Assa Abloy AB (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 82103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASAZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assa Abloy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Assa Abloy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assa Abloy has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Assa Abloy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assa Abloy AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Assa Abloy is a global provider of door opening solutions, formed in 1994 through the merger of Swedish lock manufacturer ASSA and Finnish lock specialist Abloy. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1907, the company has grown into a diversified security technology group offering a broad portfolio of mechanical and electromechanical locks, access control systems, identification technology and entrance automation. Assa Abloy serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential dwellings, institutions, transportation hubs and hospitality venues.

The company’s product offerings encompass traditional mechanical locks and keys as well as advanced digital solutions such as mobile access credentials, smart door locks and cloud-based access management platforms.

