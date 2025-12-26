Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,911 shares, a growth of 1,671.0% from the November 30th total of 2,310 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,655 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,655 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

Raia Drogasil stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

