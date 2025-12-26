CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 255,957 shares, an increase of 1,547.0% from the November 30th total of 15,541 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.07. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

About CV Sciences

(Get Free Report)

CV Sciences, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of hemp-derived products, with a focus on cannabidiol (CBD) formulations for both consumer and industrial applications. The company’s consumer segment offers a range of dietary supplements, topical creams, personal care items and pet products under its flagship PlusCBD™ Oil brand, while its industrial segment provides hemp-derived ingredients for use in wellness, pharmaceutical and cosmetic formulations.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, CV Sciences operates a manufacturing facility in El Cajon that oversees cultivation partnerships, extraction, refinement and product formulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.