Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEV. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.11.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $666.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $604.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $731.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Stories

