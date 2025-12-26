Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 38,300 Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amer Sports by 146.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amer Sports by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $37.94 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Amer Sports had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

