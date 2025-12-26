Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,414,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,861,845,000 after acquiring an additional 493,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,833,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 408,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,502,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,830,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,956,000 after purchasing an additional 359,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,551,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $19,143,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 351,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,992,328.40. This trade represents a 36.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,356.22. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 220,666 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,673 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays set a $99.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

