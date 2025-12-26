Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,518 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $109,043,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,145 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

