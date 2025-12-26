Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.13 on December 29th

Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Get Capital Group Global Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.