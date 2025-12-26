Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $799,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $65.84 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $679,548.80. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,767,363 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

