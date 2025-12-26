Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3,052.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611,485 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $215,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,129,000 after purchasing an additional 993,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,390,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,755,000 after buying an additional 621,841 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,663,000 after buying an additional 1,839,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.50 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

